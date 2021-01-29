Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
THE body of a man found in a small creek has been identified as police search for answers.
THE body of a man found in a small creek has been identified as police search for answers.
Crime

Body found in creek identified

by PHILLIPPA BUTT
29th Jan 2021 5:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE body of a man found in a small creek near Lyons has been identified as a 54-year-old Aboriginal man who had been away from his family "for a while".

In a press conference, Detective Senior Sergeant Sonia Kennon said the man had likely been in the creek for about two days before a group of children came across his body on Thursday evening.

The children then told their parents who then contacted the police.

Police do not believe his death was suspicious but investigations are continuing.

There were no injuries to the body that had been deemed to be suspicious.

Sen-Sgt Kennon said it took police a while to get the body out of the area because the forensic pathologist wanted to ensure they hadn't missed any crucial evidence.

The man's daughter has been notified.

The man is described as having an Aboriginal complextion with short gray hair, being about 176cm tall and wearing black shorts.

Police are calling for information for anyone who may have seem the man in the area in the past few days to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

phillippa.butt@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Body found in creek identified

body death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Herne kicks into in Trans AM and S5000 double act

        Premium Content Herne kicks into in Trans AM and S5000 double act

        Sport The Lismore racing star had a great first racing weekend with Garry Rogers Motorsport.

        Dam or not, our water security is a flagship issue

        Premium Content Dam or not, our water security is a flagship issue

        News "There are no easy decisions here... the clock is ticking"

        Lennox Head market one step closer to coming back

        Premium Content Lennox Head market one step closer to coming back

        News Council has agreed to offer the management of the markets to a well-established...

        10 of the best: Stone and Wood notch impressive milestone

        Premium Content 10 of the best: Stone and Wood notch impressive milestone

        News Byron Bay’s beloved beer brand secured another cracking achievement over the...