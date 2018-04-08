Body found at north coast tourist attraction

A BODY has been located by police at Dalwood Falls, inland from Ballina last night.

There was an ongoing search by local police and a police dog in the area that evening before the female's body was located just after midnight.

Dalwood Falls is a popular watering hole destination for locals and tourists.

It is unknown at this stage how the unidentified person died.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

