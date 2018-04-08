Menu
Login
News

Body found at north coast tourist attraction

JASMINE BURKE
by

A BODY has been located by police at Dalwood Falls, inland from Ballina last night.

There was an ongoing search by local police and a police dog in the area that evening before the female's body was located just after midnight.

Dalwood Falls is a popular watering hole destination for locals and tourists.

It is unknown at this stage how the unidentified person died.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467

MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78

beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

Topics:  northern rivers breaking northern rivers emergency service

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Avalanche of West Byron submissions hit council.

Avalanche of West Byron submissions hit council.

CONTROVERSIAL West Byron developments unleash a flood of submissions to Byron Council from community.

Ideas and effort needed for old Byron hospital submission

PLANNING: Meeting of stakeholders with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the site of the old Byron Bay Hospital

IDEAS and effort needed to keep old hospital site.

Bluesfest brings the Good Times

Michael Frante in the crowd.

Bluesfest leaves fans ready for the 30th anniversary.

Why is Splendour looking pretty in pink?

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Who runs the world?

Local Partners