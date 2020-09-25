Body building teacher sold steroids

Body builder, model and business owner, Garry Turner, taught science in schools, but secretly used and sold steroids.

AN Instagram-famous Gold Coast body builder, model and science teacher has been given a two-year jail sentence for supplying steroids, with immediate parole.

Garry James Turner, 41, of Coomera, pleaded guilty to nine counts of supplying dangerous drugs, including testosterone and a growth hormone, over six months in 2018.

Turner, who has had hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers of his bodybuilding photos, received $6000 for the steroids he supplied to clients.

"Little do they know that came at a cost of having to face the prospect of imprisonment, because of your activities," Justice Ann Lyons said.

Justice Lyons said Turner should tell his followers about his steroid supply convictions.

"This is not just taking medication to make yourself look better or perform better. This is serious offending. This is supplying dangerous drugs," the judge said.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard Turner, who has three businesses, had been personally using steroids while body building for a long time.

"The concerning aspect of this supply of drugs on these occasions is the fact that it was done for profit and you knew the quantities of drugs involved and you knew the effect these drugs would have on people," Justice Lyons told Turner.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – NewsWire Photos AUGUST 13, 2020: Garry Turner (right) and lawyer Campbell MacCallum leave the Supreme Court in Brisbane Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle

On March, 21, last year, police searched Turner's Coomera home and found drugs and two capped syringes and he was later fined $4000 for possession of steroids.

Turner used a mobile phone application to communicate with his customers.

He would not provide his PIN number to police, obviously because his phone would have revealed the extent of his criminal activity, Justice Lyons said.

The court was told in some cases Turner made 100 per cent profit from the drug supply.

"This was patently commercial … You made a profit. This wasn't simply street level," Justice Lyons.

"It's clear everyone knows the deleterious effect that steroids have, the long-term serious health consequences, particularly for young people who seem to think it's all important to look beautiful," Justice Lyons said.

The judge said steroids were "a scourge in the community", but their use came with "dire consequences"

She said as person with an honours degree in science, Turner knew the components of the drugs, he knew the risks and consequences and still used and supplied steroids.

Turner taught science in schools for 13 years, but has had his registration cancelled since being charged.

Originally from the United Kingdom, Turner now faces possible deportation because of the drug supply convictions and jail sentence.

Justice Lyons said because of his Instagram notoriety, people would be aware of his sentence.

"I wish to stress to the community at large the severe consequences that follow your steroid use," Justice Lyons said.

"The grave concern is that you were in a position of influencing other people and the fact that you are a teacher who has had sporting teams in the past, who have been under your care and control, it is concerning.

Justice Lyons said it should be a fact that the teacher registration board should be well aware of.

