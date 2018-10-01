‘Harrowing’: Dead bodies found in Queensland street

Police set up a crime scene at Topton St, Alva Beach, after two people died, one person was injured and one person was taken into custody. Picture: Zak Simmonds.

Police set up a crime scene at Topton St, Alva Beach, after two people died, one person was injured and one person was taken into custody. Picture: Zak Simmonds.

TWO slain bodies have been found on a suburban Queensland street "in the dead of the night where it's totally dark", as police hunt for clues as to who killed them, and why.

Emergency services were called to the fatal stabbing of two men at Alva Beach, south of Townsville in north Queensland, about 12.30am on Monday.

The men, 27 and 37, were found dead in the middle of Topton St after a fight broke out between a group of people.

Detective Inspector Chris Lawson told reporters today that police arrived to find two men lying in pools of blood.

"It was a horrific scene to arrive there and find two people," he said.

"You're talking about the dead of night where it's totally dark. People with those sort of injuries in the middle of the street. It's something that will obviously affect those who had to go there and provide that first aid.

"It's harrowing."

Police set up a crime scene at Topton St, Alva Beach, after two people died, one person was injured and one person was taken into custody. Picture: Zak Simmonds

According to police, a 29-year-old woman attended an address on Topton St, about midnight.

A short time later, a group of men also attended the residence before a fight broke out, resulting in two of the men sustaining critical stab wounds, police said in a statement.

It was not yet clear how many people were involved or who was in the house. A motive has not been determined.

"We are trying to nail down exactly what has occurred and to do that, we need to speak to witnesses and establish how the events have unfolded throughout the night," Detective Inspector Lawson said.

The woman was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A third man was found at the scene with minor leg injuries. He was taken into custody and is assisting police with their investigation.

One of the men who died was from the Alva area, while the other was a visitor to the region, Detective Inspector Lawson said.

Investigators on the scene in Topton St, Alva Beach. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Adriana Higgs said she was alerted to the violent incident about 4.30am when police knocked on her door and asked if she had noticed anything out of the ordinary.

"We didn't see much or hear anything," Ms Higgins told the Townsville Bulletin.

"We came out and there was cops around everywhere. It's really shocking. It's only a small little place."

Ms Higgs claimed the 37-year-old man was a local but did not know him very well.

She described him as "nice".

Police investigations are continuing.

Investigators on the scene. Picture: Zak Simmonds

Picture: Zak Simmonds