Menu
Login
Kam McLeod (left) and Bryer Schmegelsky on CCTV at a store in Saskatchewan. Picture: RCMP
Kam McLeod (left) and Bryer Schmegelsky on CCTV at a store in Saskatchewan. Picture: RCMP
News

Canada highway murder fugitives found dead

8th Aug 2019 5:28 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM

THE teen fugitives accused of murdering three people, including Australian man Lucas Fowler, on a Canada highway have been found dead after weeks on the run.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the central province of Manitoba said they had found the bodies of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, near the shores of the Nelson River, not far from where they had found items linked to the suspects.

The pair was wanted over the murders of Mr Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, as well as of a Canadian biology professor Leonard Dyck, and had been on the run since late July, when three bodies were found in northern British Columbia.

They were later spotted 3,300km east, near Gillam, Manitoba, where police concentrated their search.

"At this time, we believe these are the bodies of the two suspects wanted in connection with the homicides in British Columbia," RCMP spokeswoman Jane MacLatchy said.

 

More to come

More Stories

Show More
canada crime editors picks lucas fowler manhunt murder

Top Stories

    Why Byron day-visitor numbers keep rising

    Why Byron day-visitor numbers keep rising

    News STAGGERING rise in visitor numbers hungry for a slice of Byron holiday paradise.

    Half a dozen to seal Byron win

    Half a dozen to seal Byron win

    News RAMS striker scores hat trick in top of the table clash.

    Triple triumph for Byron Bay surf legend

    Triple triumph for Byron Bay surf legend

    News Mono wraps up spectacular European campaign

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    News BOARDRIDERS urge caution at local break