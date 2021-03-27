Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Marine Rescue NSW.
Marine Rescue NSW.
News

Boaties urged to stay off the water this weekend

26th Mar 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Marine Rescue NSW has appealed to boaters along the NSW coastline to stay off the water this weekend.

Deputy Commissioner Alex Barrell said conditions in many areas along the coastline were not safe to head out on boats, jet skis or other craft such as kayaks or canoes.

“We really do urge boaters to stay off the water until conditions clear,” he said.

“There will be huge amounts of debris in the water, both floating and submerged, such as large trees and dead animals, caravans and garden sheds.

“You don’t want to be hitting anything like that. Not only is it going to damage your boat but a collision can easily fling those on board into the murky and polluted water, risking their lives and their health.

“Channel markers and other navigational aids will have been washed away or displaced in floodwaters and channels and sandbanks can have completely changed shape since the last time you went out.”

Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour is warning local boaters of a build-up of sand outside of the boat ramp mouth that is causing boats to bottom out or catch their props as they head out or return.

“On Thursday night, a crew from Iluka Yamba deployed to save a solo sailor on a yacht with engine failure who was trying to cross the bar into the Clarence River under sail but kept being pushed back out to sea but the murky floodwaters pouring downstream,” Deputy Commissioner Barrell said.

He thanked MRNSW volunteers who had been working since late last week to support flood operations, many in areas far from home.

“They have evacuated residents and their pets, filled sandbags, conducted welfare checks and in one case, ensured an elderly woman received food and other essential supplies after rescuing her son and a mate from a tree after they got stuck trying to reach her in a kayak on the flooded Manning River,” he said.

“We thank them all for the commitment to serving the community, whenever and wherever they are called upon.”

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum’s disappearance, death sparked big change in ED

        Premium Content Mum’s disappearance, death sparked big change in ED

        News A senior hospital worker has told an inquest of a significant addition to emergency care in recent years.

        ‘Scattergun’ access to information impacted Carley’s care

        Premium Content ‘Scattergun’ access to information impacted Carley’s care

        News Inquest heard of gaps in accessing potentially vital medical history

        Northern Rivers lights a torch backing Brisbane Olympic bid

        Premium Content Northern Rivers lights a torch backing Brisbane Olympic bid

        News The Northern Rivers is in driving distance to cash in if Brisbane’s Olympic bid is...

        REVEALED: Which Northern Rivers town has the worst drivers?

        Premium Content REVEALED: Which Northern Rivers town has the worst drivers?

        News Age-old rivalries resurface as we reveal where worst drivers live