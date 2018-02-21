Boat Harbour plans on display

SAFE HARBOUR: The draft plan for the upgrade to Brunswick Heads Boat Harbour

THE draft plan for Brunswick Heads Boat Harbour is now on display and the community is being encouraged to have their say.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said the plan outlines options for future improvement of boating safety and access, infrastructure within the harbour, and for revitalising Crown land along the foreshore.

"The Brunswick Heads community has a clear vision to protect the 'simple pleasures' of their town, so the plan promotes walking, cycling and recreational marine activities to complement the coastal charm of the region.

"The plan will prioritise public access to the riverfront and allow for more open space, which will enhance the environmental, social and economic benefits of the harbour.

"Among the suggested improvements are an additional boat ramp, new car and trailer parking spaces, improved public spaces and picnic facilities, and new floating pontoons for mooring recreational and commercial vessels.

"Community support will be key to successful implementation of the final master plan so I call on all residents, business owners and visitors to Brunswick Heads to consider the draft plan and submit their feedback by 1 May,” Mr Franklin said.

Development of the Master Plan was funded by the Department of Industry - Lands and Water in partnership with Transport for NSW and its Boating Now program.

The draft master plan is on display at the Brunswick Heads Library and Byron Shire Council Office in Mullumbimby until May 1, 2018.

Community drop-in days will be held on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 February at the Sonny Coles Memorial Pavilion.

For more information on the draft master plan, relevant reports, and previous consultation visit the Crown Lands website: www.crownland.nsw.gov.au/crown_lands