Menu
Login
Google Maps
News

Boat capsizes in Congo, 36 feared dead

16th Sep 2019 9:06 AM

At least 36 people are feared dead after a boat capsized on the Congo River near Congo's capital, Kinshasa, police say.

Out of an estimated 102 passengers, 76 had been rescued after the boat sank on Sunday morning, national police spokesman Pierrot Mwanamputu told dpa.

The vessel was heading from northwest Mai-Ndombe province towards the capital, Mwanamputu said.

The reason for the accident remained under investigation.

Boat accidents occur regularly in Congo and other parts of central Africa, mainly due to unmarked waterways, overloading and dilapidated vessels.

boat capsize congo fatality

Top Stories

    New specialist centre in Byron

    New specialist centre in Byron

    News A NEW purpose-built facility, designed for a range of visiting specialists and complementary health care providers has opened in Byron Bay.

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News What you should not do when there is a high risk of fire

    Byron Bay Film Festival off to a very French start

    Byron Bay Film Festival off to a very French start

    News Byron Film Festival director says 2019 program will inspire hope.

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Environment Ban on solid fuel fires in State forests comes into effect on Sunday