Boardriders- Touma grabs Groms gong

AIRBORNE: Touma Cameron on his way to another win.

BYRON Shire was well represented by Byron Bay Boardriders members Touma Cameron, Duke Wrencher, East Soria and Finn Sullivan at Event 8 of the Woolworths Surfer Groms Series Presented by Wahu last weekend in clean 2-3 peaks at Southport Spit on the Gold Coast.

After the first two rounds of competition Touma finished on top of the U/14 ladder with two first-place finishes and the highest single wave score of an 8.5.

Duke Wrencher finished with a first and second, ensuring he also qualified for the third round.

Touma and Duke are great friends on land, but fierce rivals in the water and had to battle it out several times throughout the event.

BYRON DUO: Byron Bay Boardriders Touma Cameron and Duke Wrencher.

In the first semi final Touma sent out a warning sign that he was the surfer to beat after the judges awarded him a nine-point ride ensuring he easily qualified for the final with Matt Boyle (Currumbin) in second.

In the second semi Duke was up against the current U/14 Queensland State Champion Ty Richardson (Palm Beach), but Duke was unfazed and progressed through to the final with Gus Chaffe (Merewether).

In the final Touma found it difficult to find a good score early and found himself sitting in fourth position with Duke taking an early lead.

With 10 minutes remaining Touma made the decision to paddle further north and into perfect position for a clean left, scoring an eight-point ride.

Then with five minutes remaining he locked in an 8.67 on a larger set wave, leaving his closest competitor Matt Boyle needing a nine-point ride to take the lead. Touma also held off Gus Chaffe third and Duke Wrencher fourth.

The waves just didn't come Duke's way in the final and he caught many small waves early, using his 12 wave maximum with five minutes still remaining and no opportunity to find the scores he needed in the dying minutes.

"I remember competing in this event when I was eight years old and I had a shocker so it's epic to get a win today,” Touma said.

Nine-year-old Byron groms Finn and East, who also competed, will be back next year giving it another crack just like Touma did.

Touma was also awarded the Woolworth Fresh Wave for the overall stand-out performance of the event and received a $250 Woolworths shopping voucher.

Byron Boardriders Upcoming Events:

THE 2018 season will kick off on February 16-18, with the Australian Finals of The Nudie Juice Teams Challenge - the biggest teams event in Australia, if not the world.

Covered live on Fox Sports and sanctioned by the World Surf League, professional surfers from the world tour will be there representing their clubs.

This is a great opportunity for sponsored surfers to get exposure for themselves and their club.

Byron Boardriders are planning to enter a strong team with Daniel Wills at the helm.

Club sign-on will take place at 5pm Saturday, February 24, at JS Surfboards Store in Fletcher Street, Byron Bay.

Club shirts and caps will be given out to members and there will be a surfboard raffle, fish tacos, and special deals on new boards on the night. All are welcome to join.

This year the Under 18s, seniors and over will be run separately to the Grommets. The Seniors will kick off on Sunday, March 11.

Please check the club's website, Facebook and Instagram to confirm all dates and times.

This year all members will receive a new Members Only card for 2018 allowing card holders to enjoy discounts at our ever growing list of sponsors.

The club this year will also subsidise entry fees for away contests for Grommets on a 50/50 basis.

The club will also continue to subsidise contest coaching by our in house surf coach Stuart Campbell.

A big thank you to Peter Bailey for his sponsorship of our team to compete at Newcastle, and the development of our new website, due for completion by the commencement of our first round.