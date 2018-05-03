Boardriders' seniors round this weekend

WRIGHT WAY: Owen Wright will wear number three into Brazil.

BYRON Boardriders will have a senior round this Sunday so don't forget to enter through live heats on our website.

Entries are coming in for the BK and Willsy X Groms so so don't put off entering because there are great prizes with $5000 for the Open winner. Prizemoney has been increased for the Open Womens and other divisions.

On the international scene is the Founders Cup to be held this weekend at Kelly Slater's Wave Park in the US.

This is a teams event with Australia's team consisting of Matt Wilkinson, Mick Fanning, Steph Gilmore, Joel Parkinson and Tyler Wright.

But the USA team is red hot consisting of John John Florence, Kolohe Andino, Kelly Slater, Carissa Moore and Lakey Peterson.

With 8000 tickets already sold, this will be a first of its kind but it makes you wonder where surfing will be in another 20 years.

This will be spectacular as these great surfers push each other to who knows where.

Following the Founders Cup the next WCT Event will be held on May 11-20 in Brazil, with a few Aussies keen to maintain their push for a world title.