THERE was a great turn out for the Byron Bay Boardriders Club sign on last Saturday at The Park Hotel with the club looking solid for 2019.

The season kicks off this Sunday and we are hoping for clean conditions and pumping waves.

Huge thanks goes to JS Surfboards for donating a board to raffle which was won by one of our favourite girls and local legend, Sally Miller.

There was plenty of swell over the last week despite cyclone Oma going a bit too far south and too close. But there were tales of pumping waves with a few club guys hitting Point Lookout along with Mikey Wright. Kirra also provided some nice barrels along with The Alley and Mick Fanning doing their thing.

But Oma was far different from the cyclones we know. We are used to seeing them sitting off the top of Queensland generating a north east swell. But we are complaining as there was plenty of opportunities for all surfers to get amongst it.

Byron Boardriders, The Park Hotel and Balter Brewery are getting together for a fund raiser for Shark attack victim Sam Edwardes, a popular surfer from Suffolk Park.

This will be an opportunity for our amazing community to come together and have a bit of fun, and help out a bloke who has a long road to recovery ahead of him and he is really lucky to be alive.

We will hold the event on a Saturday afternoon with the date yet to be confirmed.

This Sunday is Round 1, so for contest location on the day, go to Instagram, Facebook or website. Don't forget to register for the heats on Live Heats. And you must be a paid up member to compete. See you all there.