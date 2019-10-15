Boardriders ready to go on the green

FUNDRAISER: Mark Krackowizer, Amelia Miller and Sally Miller are getting ready for the 9th Annual SkullCandy BBB Charity Golf Day and Surf Industry Challenge.

FUNDRAISER: Mark Krackowizer, Amelia Miller and Sally Miller are getting ready for the 9th Annual SkullCandy BBB Charity Golf Day and Surf Industry Challenge. Contributed

BYRON BAY Boardriders is inviting all Surf Industry-related companies to enter a team in the ninth annual SkullCandy BBB Charity Golf Day and Surf Industry Challenge, to be held on Sunday, October 27.

The event will raise funds for BBB junior development programs and local families in need.

Teams from Quiksilver, Style Surfing and others have already signed up for the event.

Surf Industry teams vie for the beautiful perpetual trophy designed by Mark 'Mono' Stewart and the less coveted wooden spoon.

Danny Wills and team Quiksilver have taken the trophy several times, while a Boardriders team took it last year.

The event is a fun day for locals to catch up, have fun and raise money for a good cause.

Social, non- industry players are also welcome.

This year BBB is also running their second Surfection Juniors Golf Day during the event.

Junior players are welcome and both events are a four-ball, best ball ambrose format so players don't have to be accomplished golfers to enter.

The event raised more than $8000 last year and the club hopes to top amount that this year.

In addition to helping the BBB junior programs, the funds raised have been used to directly assist locals fighting cancer and those experiencing financial difficulties when battling with mental illness.

Hole sponsorship is sold out but raffle prizes are greatly appreciated as the raffle is a big part of the fundraising effort.