Boardriders golf day supports families in need

THE eighth annual Skullcandy Byron Bay Boardriders Charity Golf Day and Surf Industry Challenge went ahead last weekend after being rained out in early October.

Though the field was a bit smaller ,104 golfers joined in to raise money for local families in need and the Boardriders Junior programs.

Local Boardriders member Soli Bailey, who is on the brink of qualifying for the highest level of the World Surfing circuit among other local professional surfers, is a product of the local club's junior program.

With the Boardriders recently distributing more than $3000 to some local families that have had a rough time it was great to see that we raised more than $8000 thanks to great community support.

The club also had a big win on the day with the Boardriders team of Lee Miller, Sally Miller, Brenton Minshall and Mark Krackowizer taking out the overall competition, the Surf Industry Challenge and the Best Dressed Team (courtesy of shirts from Afends and printing by PMD Graphics). The team was the first to take out both the overall and Surf Industry titles in the same year.

Three time winners of the Surf Industry trophy Quiksilver and Danny Wills reluctantly but graciously handed over the trophy to the new champions.

The day also featured the inaugural running of the Surfection BBB Junior Golf Day with Jai Paxton and Archie Munro taking out the title from several larger teams of older boys and girls.

The raffle fundraising record for the event was shattered by $200 over the previous best totals thanks to the efforts of Trace, Grace, Ian and some very hard working juniors - Max, Dane and Kai.

The day was made possible through the generous support of the strong community of sponsors in Byron Bay, the Golf Club and the participants in the day. Look for a complete list of Sponsors in next week's Byron News.