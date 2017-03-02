Boardrider's concern over festival crowds

JUST like a howling onshore wind with a plague of bluebottles, you know eventually it will all go away.

And so it was with the commercialised (Byron Bay) Surf Festival that came to town last weekend.

There were reports of impossible car parking situations and, more importantly, some of the worst crowds in the surf seen for a long time.

Broken Head in particular had more than 100 surfers in the water by 7.30am in pretty average surf. There were also reports from the Pass being an absolute joke and Wategos a circus.

Along with this travelling sideshow came some surfers who still think it's cool to surf without a leg rope among women and children and in crowds.

This was totally disrespectful to other surfers' safety.

Next Sunday is round 2 for the Byron Bay Boardriders Club.

Following this a team will be selected for the Kirra Teams Challenge on March 10-12, where some of the best clubs from around Australia will compete for the prestigious title.

This week Soli Bailey will start in round 2 of the Australian Open of Surfing in Manly. Tyhe club 2 wishes him all the best.

Also competing in a Pro Junior will be Joel Paxton. Good luck to him also.

In the meantime, check out some of the latest footage of Kelly Slater at his Wave Pool.

Wearing a Go Pro inside the barrel, it shows just how perfect this wave is and, of course, just how amazing and at home Kelly is in the barrel.

We also welcome aboard the new Surfection Shop as one of the club's new sponsors.

Located in the industrial estate on the site of the old Mad Dog building, Surfection will be awarding prizes for the highest scoring waves on each bank at the next club round, along with long-time sponsors Legend Pizza, who has also donated prizes.

Byron Bay Boardriders president Neil Cameron