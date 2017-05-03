News

Boardriders club round should have some swell

Byron Bay Boardriders President, Neil Cameron | 3rd May 2017 12:55 PM
MEANWHILE IN G-LAND: The buck's party boys.
MEANWHILE IN G-LAND: The buck's party boys. Nic Colby

BYRON Bay Boardriders will hold its next round this Sunday, May 7, and with a small swell predicted, there should be some competitive waves on hand.

A big congratulations to Angela and Tom Donohoe, long-time club members who were married in Bali last week in a ceremony attended by many locals and club members.

The buck's party was held at G Land and attended by some good friends and local rippers like the Colbys, Jarrod Sullivan, Mashy and Abe McGrath, to name a few.

To top it off the boys scored a swell, with some epic barrels going down and plenty to talk about over a few coldies that night.

The new website for the BK Surf Classic and the Willsys X Groms is nearly ready and entry forms should be available online by the weekend or early next week.

The major sponsors are now confirmed and they are The Railway Hotel, TripADeal and Latitude Zero Resort. Our line-up of second-tier sponsors is also nearly complete, with Quiksilver, Surf Dive 'n' Ski, Skull Candy and Smith Optics so far.

All sponsors will feature on the event website.

With many sponsors still coming on board, this year's event is shaping up as one of our best.

Members can pick up t-shirts and merchandise this weekend.

Topics:  bali byron bay boardriders club g land north coast surfing

