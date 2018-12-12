Boardriders' big year

BYRON Bay Boardriders' end of year Presentation Awards went well last Sunday with Touma Cameron taking out the prestigious Open Men's Division and Kirsty Zoric taking out the Open Women's Division.

Special mention must go to Touma for winning the Open division against much more experienced older surfers, as well as winning the U16's division. A great year all round for Touma.

Big congratulations also go to to Boardriders' Duke Wrencher and Henley Smith who each had great results at the Woolworths Surfer Grom Comp on the Sunshine Coast.

Our club is over the moon as well at the news that one of our members, Soli Bailey, has officially qualified for the Surfing World Tour next year.

After his slow start to the year, Soli really ramped it up at the end with the competitions that really mattered.

Soli really stepped up at Sunset in what could only be described as very difficult conditions with many of us watching back at home grateful we weren't out there that day.

To say we are all stoked for Soli would be an understatement. The respect we in the Boardriders Club have for him - from me personally, fellow surfer Dan Wills and our committee, knows no bounds.

We want to take this opportunity to wish Soli all the very best on the World Tour next year.

There will be a chance for locals to catch up with Soli at 6pm next Wednesday, December 19 at the Park Hotel in Suffolk Park.

Big things are also happening for the club with a major new sponsor to be announced shortly, along with a possible revamp for the Ben King Memorial Classic.

Overall some great results from our members throughout the year and 2019 looking brighter with perhaps a world title.

For more, go to: byronbayboardriders.com