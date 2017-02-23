Boardriders battle but just miss out

LAST weekend Byron Boardriders travelled to Newcastle with a team to compete in the finals of The Australian Boardriders Battle.

The team consisted of Soli Bailey, Dan Wills, Tommy Bocaut, Kirsty Zoric and Jed Fasso.

In the first round of tag team, Byron came first with Snapper second and eliminated Point Lookout.

It was a big win considering Snapper boasted two world champions and other CT surfers.

But with Soli Bailey and Dan Wills on the team the Bay was always going to do some damage, with both athletes showing why they are world class surfers.

Unfortunately on the Sunday the waves did us no favours at all with The Bay going down to eventual winners Avoca and Snapper.

Team manager Dan Wills said having Soli on the team fresh from winning the Volcom Pipe Pro was an inspiration for the whole team.

He said Soli did not disappoint, and brought a level of professionalism to the event and led all the way by example both on and off the beach.

This week Soli and Willsy will compete in The Newcastle Surf Festival 6 Star Event.

We wish both guys all the best. The next teams event will be The Kirra Teams Challenge to be held from the March 10-12.

Our next club round is set down for Sunday March 5 and we are hoping to have some waves.

There is still time to order club merchandise, so head to the website and place your order.

Following The Kirra Teams Challenge will be the first world championship tour event for the year, Quiksilver Pro at Snapper Rocks on March 14-25.

This event will see Owen Wright make a return to the world tour and Kelly Slater competing in what may possibly be his final year on tour.

Ethan Ewing from Pt Lookout will also make his debut.

The 18-year-old last year won a world junior title and smashed the World Qualifying Series and he was a standout at the Australian Boardriders Battle last weekend.

I predict that Ethan will definitely take some scalps on the world stage this year.