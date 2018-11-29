BOARDRIDERS: Bailey out to qualify for Tour

BYRON Boardriders' competition season has now finished.

The club presentation will be held from 4pm to 9pm on Sunday, December 9, at Guzman Y Gomez Mexican Restaurant in Jonson St.

We will elect the 2019 Committee as well as present trophies and awards for the past year at the event.

SUPPORT: One of the Boardriders sponsors BS from BC Hat Company who surfs everyday regardless of what the waves are like. Contributed

Internationally all local eyes will be on Soli Bailey as he gives it everything he can competing in the Vans World Cup at Sunset Beach with a round 2 seeding.

This looks like being possibly the toughest event of the year, with all the Qualifying Series hopefuls competing along with a big portion of the World Tour top-ranked surfers.

Owen Wright will also be competing using the the event as a warm-up for the Pipe Masters.

Byron Boardrider Soli is on the cusp of qualifying for next year's World Tour, but will need to be on his game to progress through each round. As we also go to print, the Women's World Tour Event is under way in Hawaii with Australia's Steph Gilmore winning her 7th world title. For me the highlight of the event is seeing Bethany Hamilton competing. She is an absolute legend out there surfing eight- foot barrels, snapping a leg rope, swimming, paddling, duck diving in powerful waves, and all with one arm.

On top of all that she is a wife and a mum - perfect tens all round in my opinion.

Locally, there is tonnes of sand around which has created some awesome banks. For surfers there is just nothing better.

There have been some great waves around of late and the odd secret sessions, which of course don't get mentioned because getting good waves at this time of year is a big, big plus.