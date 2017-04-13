Entertainment

Bluesfest: Practical festival fashion

Sarah Knight | 13th Apr 2017 1:34 PM
Close Up Of Friends In Wellington Boots Walking To Festival
Close Up Of Friends In Wellington Boots Walking To Festival

WHEN it comes to festival fashion, creating a look that is not only on trend, but practical, durable and weather appropriate can certainly pose a challenge.

It's not only possibile that, on the northern rivers, you may have to prepare yourself for having to face at least two seasons in one day, it's actually more of a given - it wouldn't be Blues without the rain, humidity and sunshine.

To help you ensure you are festival-ready, we've prepared some top tips for practical festival fashion.

  • In tights we trust. Letting your legs out, regardless of the weather forecast seems to be always on trend during festival season, this is where tights can become your best friends. Easy to wash, quick to dry, small to pack and warmer than the alternative - none, they are an indispensable secret festival weapon. Pack a few pairs and wear them under shorts, light dresses or even under pants when the evening chill sets in.
  • Layers are also your friends, the evenings will get chilly, so layer up with tights, shirts and lightweight knits - if you're busting a groove and you need to shed, layers can be tied around the waist or shoulders. A lightweight scarf will also help to ward off the chill in the night air.

nature, summer, youth culture and people concept - happy young hippie friends dancing on cereal field
nature, summer, youth culture and people concept - happy young hippie friends dancing on cereal field
  • Don't get caught in the rain, if you're going to invest in anything this year, make it a plastic poncho, an easy lightweight alternative to winding up soaking, and if it's not raining, you always have something clean and dry to sit on, you'll be super grateful when you look around the dancefloor and realise the alternative is often wearing a bin liner.
  • Put your thongs down and back away from the sandles. When the sun does come out it's tempting to want to slip on the toe-exposers but wait, think like a parent for a minute. More often than not you'll find yourself doing a fair amount of walking, from one stage to another and back to the camp ground; amongst the hype there are many situations where you're likely to get your tootsies trodden on, not mention the inevitable state of the public toilets on day three. Opt for the practical and you'll come up trumps every time. Choose a pair of well-worn boots, that you won't mind getting muddy, and if you do decide to whip out the wellies - make sure you stick a couple of bandaids in your pocket - heavy, roomy boots and excessive walking plus moisture all too often equate to blisters.
  • Get your bum bag on, you'll want to be hands-free for dancing, drink carrying and hand holding no doubt; the trusty bum bag just makes sense at a festival. Stereotypically and in another environment they'd totally make you look like a tourist, but they're uber festival practical. Make the investment in your festival future and grab a groovy leather number from one of the many market traders on site.
