Bluesfest is ‘low risk’ and tickets are ‘fully insured’

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017. The artist is in the line up for the 2020 version of the festival.

BLUESFEST Byron Bay has assured music fans the five-day music event is classified by health authorities as “low risk” regarding the current COVID-19 outbreak.

“If you’ve already purchased a ticket for Bluesfest, your ticket purchase is fully insured in case of cancellation due to this pandemic,” organisers said in a social media post.

“We are all aware of COVID-19 in Australia and want to update you. Bluesfest Byron Bay will be going ahead as planned from 9 – 13 April 2020.

“Both NSW Health and the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC), the federal body, both report that attending public events such as Bluesfest are low risk.

“The report from the AHPPC on March 8 can be found on their website.

“Furthermore, on March 7, NSW Health issued their own report which too can be found on their website. We will keep you updated on any changes.”

Organisers assured music fans that they are currently implementing the recommended extra safety measures and additional facilities in order to consider the general health and safety of patrons, artists and staff at the event.

“Bluesfest will be supplying additional hand sanitisation facilities at our toilets and throughout the festival site,” the post said.

Organisers said last week the festival will go ahead despite the outbreak, and it was operating as “business as usual”.