Bluesfest: Fab food feeds the heart and soul

The Cookie Shack's Nelson Franco, Christine Vangas, Courtney Jackson and Nharyan Feldmann, are excited to be on-site at the 2017 Bluesfest.

THE music might be blue, but the food is anything but.

Once again the vendors supplying Bluesfest sustenance is as diverse as the music which draws people from all over the country.

There's biscuits and burgers, sushi to salt and feta balls, cheese to chai and pretty much everything in between.

Happily promoting his boss's cross-cultural treat of Greek brownies, Nilesh Singh reckons their menu comprising salt and fetta balls, baklava, spanakopita, halva and of course, those amazing brownies, will sustain the most passionate music-lover.

"They sound crazy but they are delicious," he said.

Over by the southern carpark entrance, the extended family of Syndye-based brothers, sisters, partners and someone's dad are putting the finishing touches on the Double Dip Diner.

Ash Hogan-Coutes and his ebullient cousins Ben Walsh and Gabrielle Edwards explain their food truck, a 50s style caravan serves smoked meats and American style diner food.

"We have been in business for 26 months and we are so excited to be at our first Bluesfest," Mr Hogan-Coutes said.

"But hopefully it won't be our last," adds Mr Walsh with a grin.

Next door a quartet of biscuit-lovers at the Cookie Shack are sorting out stock and working out how to keep their banner straight.

The team of Nelson Franco, Christine Vangas, Courtney Jackson and Nharyan Feldmann said they are looking forward to sharing their cookies, ice-creams, compotes and iced teas.

"It's going to be a great Bluesfest Mr Feldmann said.

Meanwhile, under one massive roof are the cheerful crews behind a trio of food so tstay you can't ebelive it's good for you; Dosa Heaven, Doma and Hari Har Chai.

Hari Har Chai's Christina Covington and her son Odin were already busy serving up refreshments.

"There's love in every cup," Ms Covington said with a smile.

At Dosa Heaven, the gang were hanging lights, setting up gear and getting ready to serve up their usual suspects, which comprise a variety of tasty dosas aka south Indian crepes with coconut chutney and dahl soup.

Sandwiched in between, the Doma posse who have resturants at Federal and Bellingen, were cracking jokes and laughing as they posed for a photo

A veteran Bluesfest said the tented area was the best place to chill during the weekend.

"The food here is really tasty and delicious," she said.

One place you won't get into without a VIP pass is the charming stall run by the Nimbin Valley Dairy.

There the Wilson boys, Kerry and Paul plus barrista Sam Wise and chef Kat Harvey are putting together all kinds delights including southern-fired chicken and cheese platters plus amazing coffees.

Kerry said their plan to offer home-grown and hand-made food created with love for the musicians and other VIP guests staking out a couch in the ultra-luxe and exclusive marquee.

Even if you can't hang out with the headline acts, there's bound to be something nto get your taste-buds dancing.