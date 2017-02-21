Bluesfest director: Nobody knows why Neil Young cancelled on us

THE director of Bluesfest has seemingly thrown some shade at Neil Young after the muso ditched his performances at the Byron Bay festival.

Neil Young fans were dismayed when the Canadian musician announced the cancellation of his tour down under, which was set to see him appear at Bluesfest.

Mr Young has not yet made a statement on why the tour was cancelled.

Bluesfest director Peter Noble has told media he was yet to be given a reason either.

"Everybody knows Neil Young cancelled,” Mr Noble said.

"Nobody knows why he cancelled, because he didn't go out and talk to his fans and tell them why he made that decision.”

Despite Mr Young's cancellation, the Bluesfest 2017 lineup still holds many big names, such as Patti Smith, Courtney Barnett, Santana, Zac Brown Band and The Lumineers.

Mr Noble also revealed his desire to book Midnight Oil for a future Bluesfest appearance following last week's news that the band will get together and embark on their first world tour in over 15 years.

Mr Noble also claimed that frontman Peter Garrett actually promised Midnight Oil's first gig would be at the Byron Bay festival should they reunite.

"You never can trust a politician,” Noble laughed.

"But good on them. Australia needs artists who represent what great music is about. Using the arts for what it is - a vehicle for change.

"A lot of people want to use the arts as some sort of ego gratification or things that are not about being creative.

"When you see something like Midnight Oil coming back, I think it's just a great shot in the arm for the Australian music industry that one of our great bands is happening again.

"I want them at Bluesfest, I really do. I've been talking to them for years about it... I'm sure we'll talk about next year, we don't have much room left [for this year].”

Bluesfest 2017 will be held at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm April 13-17 .

Visit www.bluesfest.com.au for more information.