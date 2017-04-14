Bluesfest busking finalists announced

AFTER what has been two big days of heats, the 2017 Busking Comp finalist have just been announced.

The final 11 were chosen after performers hit the stage at Byron's Beach Hotel on Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12.

GROMMET FINALIST: Byron Bay local, Tilka Fosmale.

Music and event manager, Anita Colenbrander reported that audiences at today's finalist's event (also to be held at the Beach Hotel) were in for a treat with captivating performances by an eclectic mix of exceptional musicians.

Commencing at 12pm the Grommet category finalists will showcase the three successful young performers who have made it through to the next round. The list is made up of female soloists with what is said to be a diverse range of original styles.

Following the Grommet finalist performances, the judges will deliberate before announcing the official winners who will walk away with an array of prizes including a recording package from Nick Didia of La cueva Studio.

Directly following the Grommet announcement the Over 18s finalists will take to the stage. Eight dynamic artists will feature in the lineup with the winners of the open event set to take home a recording package from Murray Burns and Rocking Horse Studio, along with the grand prize of opening Delta Stage at Bluesfest on Easter Monday.

Grommet Finalists:

Molly Millington

Hope Defteros

Tilka Fosmale - Byron Bay

Over 18 Finalists:

NARLA

Maple - Younger sisters of Gabriel and Cecilia Brandolini, of Clunes that appeared on The Voice

Salt Tree

Tailor Birds

Lambrou Brothers

Tay Oshkee

Squeak L'Maire - Ocean Shores

Barely Standing - Originally from Byron, now living in Melbourne

Enjoy Good Friday and great raw talent at Byron's Beach Hotel tomorrow from 12pm, and if you're heading to Bluesfest be sure to stop by the busking tent and check out all these artist plus a whole lot more emerging busking talent from the 2017 Bluesfest Busking Comp, along with more fabulous artists busking by the food court at the festival.