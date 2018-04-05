Bluesfest brings the Good Times

IT WAS the 29th anniversary of Bluesfest, and although it is hard to imagine who will be in next year's 30th anniversary line-up, we already known that Ben Harper wants to come and play.

It could be argued that the biggest moment of the festival came when a young couple got engaged during Michael Franti's first performance.

And although Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon were there to see Leon Bridges, Murray (The Red Wiggle) attracted plenty of attention, even posing for a selfie with Kasey Chambers.

The controversial $300 first row seats were just that, controversial. Festival director Peter Noble said the seats sold out but many remained empty during the day and early evening.

But all was forgiven, even Lauren Hill's tardiness, when Chic and Nile Rodgers took the festival over.

With a staggeringly good back catalogue of hits and a stellar band, it was all about the Good Times.