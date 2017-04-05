Blues okay to go ahead

WET: Frankie Fordham, of Ballina, enjoys a puddle or two at the 2015 Byron Bay Bluesfest in Tyagarah.

BLUESFEST organisers have confirmed the festival will go ahead and no changes are required to run the five-day event at Tyagarah Trea Tree Farm, despite the recent rain events in the area.

Bluesfest presents over 200 performances with up to seven stages for five days, as well as camping for up to 6,000 people.

Bluesfest general manager Annika Oman confirmed the festival will go on as planned.

"Our site has been prepared for events like this and is coping well,” she said.

"Most of the big equipment and structures have already arrived, so there is no damage on the grounds at all, plus the water is flowing freely off the site, through our drainage system and into the creek.

"Bluesfest will be up and running in just under two weeks with no damage to the site at all. We are looking forward to a great festival,” Ms Oman said.

The Bluesfest Busking Comp is the unofficial start to Bluesfest, and will be held at the Byron Youth Activity Centre, commencing at 10am this Saturday and Sunday.

The list of semi finalists includes Jake Whittaker and the Vinyl Breed, Katie Who, Hunter & Smoke, Bradley Stone, Chrissy and the Love Children, Nick Cunningham, Matt Stillert's Rise of the Rooster, Jack Tully and the Seers, Ally Palmer, Woodshed and Wayward Suns.

Also in the semi finals are Greenwood, Weather Permitting, L'Wren, Maple, Shukura Chapman, When hawk Met Sparrow, Karrie Hayward, Squeak Lemaire, Labrou Bros and Blue Child Collective.

On the Wednesday, April 12, semi finals the list includes Tay Oskee, Town, Better Than the Wizards, Night Kite, Erika, Salt and Steel, Brufield, In Motion, Cheeky Chalk, BB Factory, Devils Kiosk and Narla.

The final group of semi finalists includes Salt Tree, Will Anderson, Sean Fitzgerald, Dominique, Steph Ficher-Ivanscy, Tailor Birds, Alister Turril, Matty Rogers and Barely Standing Music.

The open semi-finals event, featuring all 42 local and visiting acts, will take over the Beach Hotel on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 11 and 12, from 4.45pm.

For further information search for Buskingoverbyron on Facebook.