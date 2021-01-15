Menu
Blue-green algae blooms to red alert at Tweed

Javier Encalada
15th Jan 2021 1:21 PM

Tweed Shire Council has issued a red alert for blue-green algae at Clarrie Hall Dam following its latest water test results.

This red alert means that the water should be treated as toxic to both humans and animals, and should not be consumed without being treated.

Council's Manager Water and Wastewater Operations Brie Jowett said the water is also potentially unsafe to come into contact with the water.

"The blue-green algal bloom at the dam is increasing rapidly," she said.

"While there is no musty odour to the dam water or visible clumps of scum, our test results indicate blue-green algae levels are at the highest red alert level."

Signs have been placed at popular recreational access points to warn the public of the risks. Residents and stockholders along Doon Doon Creek should also be aware of the potential risks.

A red alert indicates that people should not undertake recreational activities where they may come into direct contact with the water, such as swimming or water sports.

Contact with the water may also pose a threat to livestock and pets.

Water treated at Council's treatment plants at Uki, Tyalgum and Bray Park remains safe to drink.

Council will increase testing to monitor the algal blooms and adjust its treatment processes as required to ensure the Tweed's drinking water remains safe to drink and pleasant tasting.

Blue-green algae occur naturally and can reproduce quickly in favourable conditions.

Anyone who thinks they may have been in contact with blue-green algal water is advised to seek medical advice if symptoms appear.

