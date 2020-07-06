Blow zero, cop a free coffee

COP A COFFEE: Zarraffa's franchisee Melissa Sanagan, Senior Sergeant Chad George, Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe, Senior Constable Daniel Nicoll and Zarraffa's Lachlan Sherrington all look forward to giving drivers who blow zero at RBTs a free coffee during the school holidays. Photo: Supplied

COP A COFFEE: Zarraffa's franchisee Melissa Sanagan, Senior Sergeant Chad George, Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe, Senior Constable Daniel Nicoll and Zarraffa's Lachlan Sherrington all look forward to giving drivers who blow zero at RBTs a free coffee during the school holidays. Photo: Supplied

POLICE have teamed up with a coffee shop to reward drivers who blow zero when they are stopped at a roadside breathalyser these school holidays.

Tweed Byron Police District announced they have teamed up with Zarraffa's’s Coffee South Tweed to make sure that the reopening of pubs and clubs remains as safe as possible, by handing out 1000 free coffees for those that blow 0.00 when they are stopped at a roadside breathalyser during the July school holidays.

Tweed Byron Police District Traffic & Highway Patrol Command, Senior Sergeant Chad George said it’s the ideal time to remind people that with pubs and clubs reopening, NSW Police are reinvigorating roadside breath testing.

“This is a really positive way we can remind drivers about their responsibilities on the road,” he said.

“The fatal five on the roads don’t ever go away, and this is a great relationship with Zarraffas South Tweed to be able to reward positive behaviour on the roads.”

Zarraffas Coffee Franchisee Melissa Sanagan said they were delighted to team up with NSW Police.

“Its been a pretty tough couple of months for everyone, and this is a really positive way that we can combine doing something for our community as well as including a driver safety initiative,” she said.

Ms Sanagan said for the last three months Zarraffas Coffee has been promoting a local heroes initiative by giving frontline service workers free upgrades on all drinks.

“We had a really positive experience supporting our local heroes and this is the next way we can give back,” she said.

“We are a drive through business, so we thought this ticked all the boxes for us in promoting positive behaviours on the road”.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe – Tweed Byron Police District, said officers continue to see examples of drink driving on our local roads.

“Hopefully, this positive message and reinforcement will deter some drivers,” he said.

“Police will be out in force over the school holiday period and hopefully we can hand out plenty of free coffees rather than court attendance notices and licence suspensions.”