Blood in the home: Woman murdered in DV stabbing attack

Police at a Townsville home where a 49-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a 40-year-old man in a domestic violence incident. Picture: Matt Taylor

A MAN has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death inside a Townsville home.

Police have confirmed they are treating the murder as domestic violence.

Police were called to the Townsville home at 1am today. Picture: Matt Taylor

Police were called to a property in Granville St, Pimlico about 1am after reports that a woman had been stabbed.

The woman, 49, died at the scene.

A 40-year-old Mt Isa man was arrested in relation to the crime. He has since been charged with murder and will appear in Townsville Magistrate Court on Monday.

Police have confirmed that the pair knew each other but said in a statement "the relationship between the man and the woman is under investigation".

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.