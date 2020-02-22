Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police at a Townsville home where a 49-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a 40-year-old man in a domestic violence incident. Picture: Matt Taylor
Police at a Townsville home where a 49-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a 40-year-old man in a domestic violence incident. Picture: Matt Taylor
Crime

Blood in the home: Woman murdered in DV stabbing attack

by Patrick Billings and Torny Miller
22nd Feb 2020 12:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death inside a Townsville home.

Police have confirmed they are treating the murder as domestic violence.

 

Police were called to the Townsville home at 1am today. Picture: Matt Taylor
Police were called to the Townsville home at 1am today. Picture: Matt Taylor

 

Police were called to a property in Granville St, Pimlico about 1am after reports that a woman had been stabbed.

The woman, 49, died at the scene.

 

The 49-year-old woman died at the scene. Picture: Matt Taylor
The 49-year-old woman died at the scene. Picture: Matt Taylor

 

A 40-year-old Mt Isa man was arrested in relation to the crime. He has since been charged with murder and will appear in Townsville Magistrate Court on Monday.

A 40-year-old Mt Isa man has been charged with murder. Picture: Matt Taylor
A 40-year-old Mt Isa man has been charged with murder. Picture: Matt Taylor

Police have confirmed that the pair knew each other but said in a statement "the relationship between the man and the woman is under investigation".

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
crime death domestic violence editors picks murder stabbing townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maybe give this bay a miss if you want to take a dip

        premium_icon Maybe give this bay a miss if you want to take a dip

        News BALLINA’S popular swimming spot has received a poor water quality rating by Ballina Shire Council.

        Finally, some good news for farmers

        premium_icon Finally, some good news for farmers

        News WHAT a difference some rain can make – cattle prices and demand surges across...

        Your only chance to get Splendour locals tickets

        premium_icon Your only chance to get Splendour locals tickets

        News THIS weekend, organisers will allow locals to buy tickets to the 2020 version of...

        This NSFW 'yoni' art exhibition has thousands talking

        premium_icon This NSFW 'yoni' art exhibition has thousands talking

        Art & Theatre Exhibition's 31 days of celebrating 'yoni diversity'.