‘Blood everywhere’: Horror scene in home

ACT police will address the media on Monday in relation to a violent incident that left a man dead and three people injured. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

Police officers who responded to a Canberra home on Saturday were confronted with the "terrible" sight of a dead man, three injured people, and "blood everywhere", an investigator says.

Police were called to a disturbance on Braine Street in the suburb of Page about 9am on Saturday.

The officers were allegedly set upon by a man who was tasered and arrested.

"They turned up to a scene that was unpredictable and extremely dangerous, they were (allegedly) confronted by an armed offender, who they were able to disarm and arrest," ACT police detective superintendent Scott Moller told reporters on Monday.

"It was a terrible scene, there was a lot of blood everywhere."

The dead man, whose name police have withheld, was 34.

The property where ACT police discovered a man’s body and three seriously injured people. Picture: ABC News/Holly Tregenza via NCA NewsWire

Superintendent Moller said the 36-year-old suspect was allegedly armed with a blade, but declined to specify what the weapon was.

"The injuries are significant … All the victims have numerous stab injuries from an edged weapon," he said.

The three injured people all had surgery for their injuries and were heavily sedated in hospital on Monday afternoon, preventing police from asking them questions.

All three - two men aged 28 and 26, and a 20-year-old woman - were expected to survive.

Superintendent Moller declined to go into details about what police think happened before they showed up at the house, but said all involved knew each other.

The suspect wasn't known to police before the incident.

The home where the bloody scene played out was cordoned off and remained an active crime scene on Monday afternoon.

Forensic experts were also securing evidence at other nearby locations, as a result of one of the victims leaving the house after the incident, Superintendent Moller said.

