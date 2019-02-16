Blogger defends breaking into ex’s home

A woman who controversially admitted to breaking into her ex's home to delete a nude from his phone has revealed she "stands by" her decision - despite facing fierce criticism for the confession.

Jana Hocking, 34, described entering her former partner's home while he slept in order to protect herself from a feared revenge share in her latest relationship column for Whimn.

But while the potential sexting disaster is something many women can relate to, some people thought the radio podcast host from Sydney had gone too far.

"I've had the morality police come after me with pitch forks on Twitter. Some suggesting I try 'abstinence and marriage' instead," she told news.com.au.

Jana Hocking revealed she broke into her ex’s house to delete a nude photo from his phone while he was asleep.

"Whilst I don't condone breaking into someone's house, I stand by my decision."

Jana - who runs High Heels and Hangovers - told how her former lover had taken their breakup badly, leading her to suspect he may share an intimate photo he had of her.

"A few years ago I broke up with a guy who didn't take it very well," she wrote.

"I was well aware he had a boob shot of me on his phone (yes, shameless I know) and the thought he might revenge-share it was very real.

"So, I did something I never thought I would do."

Arriving at his house in the dead of the night, she snuck in through an open window as he slept, grabbed his phone and deleted the potentially damaging image.

While the blogger from Sydney had a mostly positive response, some slammed her actions online.

But revealing she "commando rolled the heck out of there" without him ever knowing has led to some controversy online.

Despite some negative reaction, Jana said mostly her story had been well received, particularly by women.

"Mostly the response has been positive. I've had a lot of women message me to say they wish they had the courage to do the same thing," she said.

"Luckily this happened a few years ago before phone security was as good as it is these days.

"I think there is nothing wrong with sending your significant other a cheeky pic, but we have to be cautious. Love has been known to fade... and photo's have been known to go viral!"

The blogger and radio producer “stands by” her decision, despite admitting it was something she never imagined she would do.

It's not the first time Jana has spoken out about something controversial.

In November last year she revealed she's regularly shamed because she likes to wear clothes that flaunt her "large" breasts.

She's also shared her thoughts on the subject of threesomes after discovering many of her male friends had partaken in the steamy bedroom activity.