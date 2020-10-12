Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

Block fail: ‘What were they thinking?’

by Nick Bond
12th Oct 2020 6:17 AM

 

They've been on an incredible winning streak, but it all came crashing down for Block couple Jimmy and Tam during their living and dining room reveals in Sunday night's episode.

Working with a slightly smaller space than the other teams, the Queensland couple made a bold choice: They'd eliminate the 'dining' from their living and dining room, forgoing a table and focusing on making the space a great living room.

It was definitely a risk - during a walk around earlier in the week Shelly Craft told the couple she "loved" the idea, while host Scott Cam wasn't so sure.

 

Jimmy and Tam's controversial living room.
Jimmy and Tam's controversial living room.

RELATED: Block contestant threatens to quit the show

RELATED: Kitchen that should have won

As the judges entered the space, it was clear they shared Cam's reservations.

"I've seen more living space in small apartments," said Neale Whitaker. "This to me feels incredibly compromised for a main living area … this is not adequate for a house of this size and this value. It's really not."

Darren Palmer was first to point out the lack of a dining space: "In a family home when you've got four or five bedrooms, and an entertainer's kitchen, I think it is a massive, massive misstep."

 

The judges agreed it felt cramped.
The judges agreed it felt cramped.

RELATED: Block contestants defend 'copycat' bedroom

Neale called it a "really misjudged week" for the couple, while Shaynna Blaze asked: "What were they thinking?" She insisted the space "had to be rectified."

"Unfortunately, ever since we walked into this room, all we've done is fix problems," said Neale.

 

Shaynna Blaze wasn't too happy.
Shaynna Blaze wasn't too happy.

 

There were a couple of small positives: The room had plenty of storage, and the judges liked Jimmy and Tam's choice of lamp. But overall, the decision to forgo a dining room had been a "complete fail" for Neale - feedback that had both Jimmy and Tam wincing.

The Block's golden couple come dead last for the first time, scoring 21.5 out of 30 from the judges. Father-daughter duo Harry and Tash win the room reveal with a score of 28.5.

 

Jimmy and Tam cop the feedback.
Jimmy and Tam cop the feedback.

 

The Block continues 7:30pm Monday on Nine.

Originally published as Block fail: 'What were they thinking?'

More Stories

reality television renovation the block 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police wrap: Photos in urinal, naked chase along the beach

        Premium Content Police wrap: Photos in urinal, naked chase along the beach

        News A MAN was surprised by a phone camera directed at him at a service station’s urinal, while another was chased naked by police.

        Pottsville woman found critically injured at home

        Premium Content Pottsville woman found critically injured at home

        News A Pottsville woman has been found with critical injuries.

        New Olympic sport debuted on the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content New Olympic sport debuted on the Northern Rivers

        News New Olympic sport debuted in a regional tournament in Lismore at the Lismore Storm...

        DRAMATIC: Man lost his life at local beach

        Premium Content DRAMATIC: Man lost his life at local beach

        News FIVE ambulance crews were called to the scene, where bystanders tried to revive...