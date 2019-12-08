Menu
Tamsin Smyth has designed a Bless the RFS T-shirt.
Bless the RFS T-shirt one sale online

Susanna Freymark
8th Dec 2019 6:46 PM

TAMSIN Smyth lived in Bungawalbyn for 17 years before moving to Suffolk Park in Byron Bay.

When she saw her former home on fire, she wanted to thank the RFS fighting the fires.

"I was walking around for days saying Bless the RFS," Tamsin said.

The phrase stuck and the graphic artist decided to use the words on a T-shirt and raise money for the RFS.

She designed two versions of her concept, one with only the phrase and the other with a fire truck graphic and the phrase.

All profits go to the RFS, Tamsin said.

• Go to tedhead.redbubble.com to order a T-shirt which costs $51.39.

Lismore Northern Star

