Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Blazeaid volunteers John and Sue Cook and Gary Cairns work with Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow at Wyan cemetetery near Rappville, to replace the cemetery fencing burnt in the fire.
Blazeaid volunteers John and Sue Cook and Gary Cairns work with Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow at Wyan cemetetery near Rappville, to replace the cemetery fencing burnt in the fire.
News

Blaze Aid calls for volunteers

Alison Paterson
25th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BLAZE Aid is setting up a camp at Woodenbong and is calling for volunteers to help repair and rebuild fencing on bush fire affected properties.

The camp will be established at the Woodenbong Showground and will open on Friday December 27.

Blazeaid volunteers John and Sue Cook and Gary Cairns work with Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow at Wyan cemetetery near Rappville, to replace the cemetery fencing burnt in the fire.
Blazeaid volunteers John and Sue Cook and Gary Cairns work with Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow at Wyan cemetetery near Rappville, to replace the cemetery fencing burnt in the fire.

To register as a volunteer, or to find out further information about volunteering with Blaze Aid, contact the Woodenbong Camp co-ordinators Kevin and Shirley Jones phone 0427 164 105 or email blazeaid.woodenbong@gmail.com

More informaiton via https://blazeaid.com.au/woodenbong-2019/

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man with knife arrested on theft charges

        premium_icon Man with knife arrested on theft charges

        News POLICE have arrested a man and refused him bail after he was charged with several alleged break and enter offences on the state’s Far North Coast on Saturday.

        UNPRECEDENTED: Level 4 water restrictions in place

        UNPRECEDENTED: Level 4 water restrictions in place

        News “WE would not be moving to level 4 restrictions if it wasn’t absolutely...

        Man dies after car crashes into tree

        premium_icon Man dies after car crashes into tree

        News Student dies following single car crash.

        Man in critical condition after Ballina street brawl

        premium_icon Man in critical condition after Ballina street brawl

        Crime A man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a brawl