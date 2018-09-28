Ferguson chasing history with Roosters

Blake Ferguson has been a marathon man for the Roosters.

SYDNEY Roosters star Blake Ferguson isn't just eyeing a maiden premiership and an Australian recall, he can also claim a share of NRL history during Sunday's grand final.

After the best season of his 10-year career, the Roosters winger is on the cusp of becoming just the third player to break the 5000 metre barrier in a single season.

According to Fox Sports Stats, the 28-year-old goes into the game with 4878m from his 26 appearances.

And considering he has gobbled up 188m per game, he's expected to make the requisite 122m at ANZ Stadium against the Storm.

The only two players to achieve the feat are Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (5795m), in his magical final season with the Roosters in 2015, and Jason Taumalolo (5050m) when he led North Queensland to the grand final last year.

Roosters fullback James Tedesco is second in the league for running metres with 4306m and even he was floored by his teammate's output.

Can Ferguson finish a dream year with a premiership? Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.

"That's so good," Tedesco said.

"I've been feeling for him for a bit because he had a rough start to the year. But he's played consistently throughout the year.

"He's one of my favourite players to play with. I'm going to miss him next year.

"Whenever we get the ball on our 10 metres or inside our own 20, he's there taking that carry, creating that quick play-the-ball to start our whole set.

"He's huge for our team and I don't think a lot of people see that."

The Parramatta-bound 28-year-old has bounced back in emphatic fashion after the twin disappointments of being dropped from the Australian squad for last year's World Cup and losing his NSW State of Origin jersey this year.

After swearing off alcohol and getting his life right off the field, he was rewarded on Tuesday night when he was named the Dally M winger of the year.

Blake Ferguson is among the competition's leading try-scorers.

Despite being overlooked for state selection, Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has said he was keeping an eye on Ferguson.

He has plenty of competition to earn an Australian recall in the likes of Valentine Holmes, Josh Addo-Carr, Tom Trbojevic and Dane Gagai.

However he's put his best foot forward - sitting in the top five for tries (4th, 18), linebreaks (2nd, 24) and runs (1st, 516) this year.

"He's been massive," Ferguson's right-side partner Joseph Manu said. "He's been doing it consistently. He takes those hard carries, he does them all game.

"He's special for me and he's been special for the team."