Blackbutt man allegedly threatened cops with machete and bow

SWORD WIELDING STAND OFF: Oleg Rosk allegedly assaulted police and attempted to pull a "sword" on officers when they were called to a distrurbance in Blackbutt earlier this month. Picture: Facebook

A BLACKBUTT man has been charged with serious assault after allegedly throwing what he is calling a sword at officers when they were called to a disturbance last week.

Oleg Rosk, 43, has been in custody since Tuesday, May 5 after he surrendered himself to police following a dramatic afternoon where he allegedly threatened police with several knives.

On Thursday, May 7 police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi told the court Mr Rosk allegedly threw a knife at a police vehicle before reappearing sometime later with a compond bow and a selection of other weapons over the course of the three hour interaction between the police and Mr Rosk.

Body cam footage from one of other officers who attended the scene was then shown in court as evidence at Mr Rosk's bail hearing.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said calls were made to police at 3.55pm about a man destroying property.

Police negotiate with 'dangerous' man in Blackbutt

Neighbours were warned to stay indoors for their own safety while police attempted to negotiate with the defendant over a three-hour period.

Sgt Gangemi told the court police arrived to the Blackbutt residence to find Mr Rosk allegedly in possession of multiple knives and behaving in an aggressive manner.

"When the officer initially arrived to the residence, he attempted to communicate with Mr Rosk over the loudspeaker of the police car, that is when the defendant emerge emerges and throws a knife or a chisel at the police vehicle," he said.

Magistrate Louisa Pink said the facts mentioned Mr Rusk was also holding two large machete-type knives when he approached the police officers.

Sgt Gangemi alleged Mr Rosk was suffering from issues related to paranoia and has made unfounded claims he has been a target of police harassment.

Mr Rosk appeared in the Kingaroy Court docks looking frustrated and audibly scoffed and made comments at Sgt Gangemi's comments on multiple occasions.

"Now you're just making things up," Mr Rosk said at one point during the matter.

Throughout the body cam footage Mr Rosk can be clearly heard yelling profanities at the police who were situated on the boundary of the Blackbutt property and claimed police had been "f--king with his head".

"You've been putting God knows what in my head," he yelled.

When the police officer told Mr Rosk he wasn't going to come down to the house Mr Rosk replied, "why won't you come down here you chicken sh-t? You're weak as f--k."

Police requested Mr Rosk come closer to the boundary fence to talk to them before noticing Mr Rosk was allegedly carrying a compound bow.

During this part of the footage, Mr Rosk audibly laughed out loud from the docks.

From the body cam recording, Mr Rosk can be heard clearly shouting "you f--king stay there, you c--t … F--k off" and "this maggot needs to f--king die" while he proceeded to claim police have had him under surveillance and harassing him for "f--king ages".

As Mr Rosk neared the police officers, they attempted to persuade him to put the machete down but he refused.

"I can move so fast you have no idea," Mr Rosk - who claims to be trained in martial arts - can be heard saying to the officers.

Sgt Gangemi then alleged Mr Rosk attempted to pull the machete/sword on the officer nearest the fence, which caused him to reach for his taser to tase Mr Rosk.

"What progresses from there is police trying to locate him for the next 20 minutes before finding Mr Rosk down the back of the property," Sgt Gangemi said.

"The defendant essentially held police at bay for over an hour and a half … and after the attitude he's displayed in court yesterday and today it's clear he has no respect for authority and that's a very concerning factor to why he should not be granted bail."

Ms Pink said she was concerned Mr Rosk was showing signs of serious mental health issues and was in danger of posing a risk to police and the public.

"I don't believe so your honour … I am 43-years-old, I think if I was going to start chopping people up, I would have started doing it long before now," Mr Rosk replied.

"I only had my sword under my armpit … I didn't want to freak them out before they (the police) bum-rushed me … They're upset because I didn't roll over and show my belly."

Sgt Gangemi elected to have the matter dealt with summarily in the Kingaroy Magistrate Court.

"I've got nothing left to say to this court … How do I go about going to a higher court from here because this obviously isn't working?" Mr Rosk asked Ms Pink.

"While you're in custody you should go about seeking legal aid or getting your own private legal assistance as soon as possible if you want to appeal," she replied.

Ms Pink did not grant Mr Rosk bail and ordered a full brief of evidence be presented on June 15 and the matter to appear before the court again on June 29, 2020.