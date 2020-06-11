Black lives matter protester tests positive for Covid-19

This coronavirus article is unlocked and free to read in the interest of community health and safety. Get full digital access to trusted news from the Herald Sun and Leader for just $5 per month for the first three months.

A person who attended the Black Lives Matter rally has tested positive for coronavirus.

The state's chief health officer said it was "unlikely" the virus had been acquired at the protest, but cautioned that they may have been infectious at the rally.

The protester, a man in his 30s, is not Indigenous and first developed symptoms the day after the rally.

Professor Sutton said the infected person did wear a face mask at the march.

"Anyone who attended [the rally] really needs to isolate themselves," Prof Sutton said.

The case is among eight new cases confirmed today.

Prof Sutton said other cases were a worker from a BUPA aged care facility in Clayton, a toddler in childcare and two overseas travellers.

Another case was linked to the cluster at Rydges on Swanston hotel, bringing the total number of cases linked to the hotel to 15.

Two cases remain under investigation.

The childcare centre has been identified as the Professor Lynn Corcoran Early Learning Centre in Parkville.

The child attended two days of childcare and while potentially infectious, did not show symptoms.

The centre has closed for at least 24 hours while it is deep cleaned.

The case linked to BUPA Aged Care in Clayton is in a former employee who did not work while infectious, but all staff and and residents have been tested as a precaution.

Activies at the facility have been limited until June 21 so a deep clean can be undertaken.

PROTEST ORGANISERS YET TO BE FINED

The defiant organisers behind Melbourne's Black Lives Matter rally are yet to be fined for planning the illegal event.

Activist group Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance were warned they would face fines of $1652 for organising the event despite Victoria's strict social distancing regulations.

But police, who had also flagged more severe consequences, have not yet issued any fines.

A police spokeswoman said an investigation remained ongoing, but police intended to issue fines.

In the lead up to the rally some of the event's high-profile organisers held a press conference detailing their motives.

Premier Daniel Andrews, chief health officer Brett Sutton, opposition leader Michael O'Brien and Victoria Police all urged organisers not to push ahead with the protest.

Authorities remain fearful about a coronavirus outbreak or potential second wave because of the mass gathering that saw thousands of Victorians descend on Melbourne's CBD.

Police said while it was not practical to issue infringements to thousands of people, organisers and others would face fines.

Premier Daniel Andrews last night said it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.

Experts say the impact of the rally on potential outbreaks won't be known for at least another week.

Opposition leader Michael O'Brien said if the organisers weren't fined, no Victorian should expect to be fined for breaching lockdown rules.

"Double standard Dan has undermined all his lecturing of Victorians," he said.

"If protest organisers aren't fined, no Victorian should expect to be fined for breaching any of the Premier's lockdown rules. Clearly they aren't worth the paper they are printed on."

The Black Lives Matter protests on the weekend were a "massive spanner in the works" for lifting coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says.

He told Sydney radio this morning the mass protests set a "double standard" at a time when other Australians were obeying strict limits on funerals and other gatherings.

With authorities unclear yet on whether the protests had caused any virus outbreaks, Mr Morrison said that was holding back restrictions being further eased.

"They have put the whole track back to recovery at risk," he said.

Mr Morrison said protesters who continued to take to the streets should be charged by police.

"It puts other's lives and livelihoods at risk," he said.

"Millions of quiet Australians have done the right thing, and (the protesters) didn't seem that concerned about their health."

"People who show up to a protest this weekend would be showing great disrespect to their neighbours."

He told 3AW there was "no doubt" the protests were limiting the further easing of restrictions.

Mr Morrison also said he was getting "frustrated" with Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania refusing to reopen their borders.