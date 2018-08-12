Caviar owner cheering for Winx record

EVEN the owner of the legendary Black Caviar hopes Sydney's super mare Winx breaks his star sprinter's winning streak by claiming the race named in her honour at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Winx, the world's top-rate racehorse is aiming for her 26th consecutive win in the Group 1 $500,000 Winx (formerly Warwick Stakes) over 1400m.

If Winx wins her comeback race - and Ladbrokes have the champion at prohibitive odds of $1.15 already - she will set a national record for consecutive wins. She currently shares that record with Black Caviar.

Black Caviar owner Neil Werrett says he will be cheering for Winx on Saturday.

"It's life, things change, and as far as we are concerned we are great admirers of Winx and hope she wins to keep it (streak) going,'' said Werrett, who is also a part-owner of Sandbar, a game winner of The Rosebud last Saturday.

Trainer Chris Waller said Winx has done everything right in preparation for her return to racing.

"I can't believe how she has come through her gallop at Randwick and trial (last) week and she is ready to go, I couldn't be happier with her,'' Waller said.

"She is where we want her going into this race. She will a couple of gallops on Tuesday and Thursday (this week).

"We have made sure she is ready for it being a Group 1 race named in her honour.''

Waller described the renaming of Warwick Stakes after his great mare and then elevating it to Group 1 level as "special".

"There are so many special things about Winx and this is just one of them,'' Waller said.

Waller is chasing his fifth win this decade in the 1400m weight-for-age race, having prepared Winx to win it in 2016-17 after his successes with Metal Bender (2010) and Royal Descent (2015).

"I take a lot of pride in this race because it has been a good race for us,'' Waller said. "We always have a good representation in the race.''

Waller suggested he is likely to nominate D'Argento, Religify, Comin' Through, Unforgotten and "a couple of stayers" to run against Winx on Saturday.

Werrett also revealed Black Caviar, who was retired undefeated after 25 starts, is due to give birth to a foal by I Am Invincible next month.

Black Caviar has already produced four foals, with Oscietra (by Exceed And Excel) winning two of her five starts before being retired to stud this spring.

Werrett said Prince Of Caviar, a three-year-old colt by Sebring with Team Hawkes, is due to have a jumpout in two weeks, while Black Caviar also has two-year-old filly by Snitzel and a yearling by More Than Ready.