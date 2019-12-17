Black Caps call up two-metre giant before Boxing Day Test

New Zealand have called up towering rookie quick Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson.

NEW Zealand selectors have called up towering rookie quick Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson for the final two Tests against Australia.

Jamieson, who stands at 2.03m tall and is yet to play a match for New Zealand in any format, has been brought into the squad by coach Gary Stead as Ferguson recovers from a calf injury.

The lanky right-armer sends the ball down at great height and has taken 72 first-class wickets at 27.93.

However, it is unlikely the 24-year-old will have a chance to earn a New Zealand debut, with Trent Boult set to be fit for Boxing Day at the MCG and Matt Henry also in the reserves.

"We've also been really encouraged by his progress in the New Zealand Cricket winter camps and his performances for New Zealand A," Stead said.

"Standing at over two metres tall he obviously gets good bounce and brings something different to our other pace bowlers.

"It will be his first time in camp and we're looking forward to welcoming him into the Black Caps environment."

Jamieson will travel to join the New Zealand team on Wednesday.

Ferguson flew home on Tuesday for a six-week layoff.

Intriguingly, New Zealand did not opt to bring in another opening batsman as cover for Jeet Raval.

The left-hander had a miserable Test in Perth and has averaged 7.3 from his past nine Test innings.

The Black Caps lack other options at the top of the order, with back-up wicketkeeper Tom Blundell the only other option in the squad and a remote possibility to fill his spot as an opener.

