Bizarre way people documented 2020

Coronavirus: Here's what to do while you’re bored in isolation

Some people look back at their year in photos, others journal and for many, 2020 was a year they'd rather just put behind them.

But there's people all over the world who didn't just document every day - they knitted it, in the form of the day's weather.

Yep, there was a thread colour for the weather every day of the year. Now that's commitment.

And you can see all their glorious creations wrapped up in one big, colourful Twitter thread.

Everyone took to social media on January 1 to share their final result.

Some were so long they couldn't fit in the photo.

Please enjoy this selection of pictures and marvel at the people who can take comfort from 2020, literally.

Well here it is: 2020's weather. 3m, 732 rows (2 rows=1 day), 70,368 stitches, 1kg of wool. My small world and I have sat together every day; I witnessed its dramas and joys and it witnessed mine. Now I get to see this cycle play out all over again, all new. What a gift that is. pic.twitter.com/rxKEYxvKVU — Josie George (@porridgebrain) January 1, 2021

The scarf of 2020 is finished! It is ridiculously long! It is multicoloured! But it records the temperature every day this year and that is very satisfying. pic.twitter.com/qoc9NwMQ8O — Vicki (@outspreadwings) January 1, 2021

Happy new year everyone 🥳 last night saw the end of the 2020 temperature blanket showing the low and high for every day. Now onto the next project ☺️ pic.twitter.com/ii5ESLr0nP — Jade Eyles (@Seismic_Jade) January 1, 2021

Data knitting update: There was lots of scope for yarn based activities in 2020, so here’s my completed record of the year in weather - changing colours in bands of 5 degrees. Come back next year to see how 2021 compares! pic.twitter.com/Ixf15kUMu8 — Gillian Frigerio (@GillFrigerio) January 1, 2021

I finished my 2020 temperature blanket with an hour to spare. pic.twitter.com/GMCbv2hyEX — Jodi Chromey (@jodiwilldare) January 1, 2021

Well, it's finally finished. My ridiculously long and impractical 2020 temperature blanket (January at the top, yesterday at the bottom). You can't really see the difference between the blue and the purple rows in the photo, but there's been a lot of purple recently. pic.twitter.com/YClX1NU5hL — Geraldine Rowe (@GeraldineRowe) January 1, 2021

And for your New Year’s entertainment- my #temperature scarf with our birthdates labeled. I loved doing it this year and I’m going to make another, starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Ac3j825ewE — Jennifer Fairbanks (@JenFairbanks8) December 31, 2020

The second panel of my temperature blanket finishes tonight. Will post when it’s finished: here is the first which covers every day of the first six months of this year pic.twitter.com/FlQkVGCPao — Issy Bryony Hardman (@issybryonyh) December 31, 2020

Dear Digital Technology Group, presumably at @Cambridge_CL and certainly at @Cambridge_Uni. Thank you very much for your online temperature data. Here is a graph of the temp at noon each day of 2020 in the form of a scarf. pic.twitter.com/N1FGHhPKzO — Vicki (@outspreadwings) January 1, 2021

2020 may have been an absolute shit year but i just finished my temperature blanket i’ve been working on this whole year #Bye2020 #knitting #handmade pic.twitter.com/p3jXcIRdEe — cleopet | bIm 💖💜💙 (@_cleopet) December 31, 2020

Attempting to photograph the enormity of the #TemperatureBlanket.



We need a bigger house 😂 pic.twitter.com/qF7uriHVcd — LouiseTilbrook (@LouiseTilbrook1) December 31, 2020



Originally published as Bizarre way people documented 2020