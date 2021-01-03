Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Coronavirus: Here's what to do while you’re bored in isolation
Trend setting

Bizarre way people documented 2020

by Stephanie Bedo
3rd Jan 2021 3:23 PM

Some people look back at their year in photos, others journal and for many, 2020 was a year they'd rather just put behind them.

But there's people all over the world who didn't just document every day - they knitted it, in the form of the day's weather.

Yep, there was a thread colour for the weather every day of the year. Now that's commitment.

And you can see all their glorious creations wrapped up in one big, colourful Twitter thread.

Everyone took to social media on January 1 to share their final result.

Some were so long they couldn't fit in the photo.

Please enjoy this selection of pictures and marvel at the people who can take comfort from 2020, literally.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Originally published as Bizarre way people documented 2020

editors picks hobbies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premiers urged to make border solution ‘a matter of urgency’

        Premium Content Premiers urged to make border solution ‘a matter of urgency’

        Health A Northern NSW councillor has argued the “wellbeing of the community must be prioritised”, but this is being impacted by Queensland border restrictions.

        RAINMAKER: How much rain did your town get in 2020?

        Premium Content RAINMAKER: How much rain did your town get in 2020?

        News For most locations, the amount recorded in 2020 was more than double the total rain...

        Did Zac Efron just shell out $2M for this North Coast stunner?

        Premium Content Did Zac Efron just shell out $2M for this North Coast...

        Property If so he will be getting mountains, cliffs, valleys, and waterfalls

        Crowd-funding boost for baby born with rare skull condition

        Premium Content Crowd-funding boost for baby born with rare skull condition

        News The family of Casino’s Koby Goodwin will have to fund their own accommodation in...