Bizarre way man tried to pay for smokes

Ryland William George Abbott pushed and tripped a convenience store worker after trying to pay for a pack of cigarettes in a very unusual way.

Ryland William George Abbott pushed and tripped a convenience store worker after trying to pay for a pack of cigarettes in a very unusual way.

A GOLD Coast man pushed and tripped a convenience store worker who declined to let him use a Go Card to pay for a pack of cigarettes.

Ryland William George Abbott, 25, was so desperate for cigarettes that he tried to pay with his Go Card at the Lucky 7 Convenience Store in Southport on June 14, 2017.

When the cashier pointed out that he was using his Go Card, Abbott tried to use his debit card which was declined.

Instead of paying, Abbott grabbed the cigarettes and fled the store.

The cashier followed, demanding the smokes.

Abbott pushed the man before kicking his legs out from underneath him.

The Southport District Court was told that while the cashier was on the ground, Abbott threatened to kick him if he kept following.

Abbott pleaded guilty this morning to one count each of common assault and stealing.

Ryland Abbott tried to pay for the cigarettes using a Go Card.

Judge Katherine McGinness sentenced Abbott to six months prison on July 18 this year.

"It is a common assault which is an attempt to stop someone following you after you had stolen something from their shop," she said.

"It appears you have been using methylamphetamine to feel normal but you do state you are motivated to address substance abuse when you are released."

Abbott has spent 83 days in pre-sentence custody.

He is also in prison on unrelated weapons matters.

Defence barrister Nick McGhee, instructed by Ashkan Tai Lawyers, said the assault was "low level".

"It is not a gratuitous act where he has not attacked the owner to steal something," he said.

Mr McGhee said Abbott thought he had acted appropriately because he thought the cashier may hurt him.

He told the court Abbott really wanted a cigarette which was why he stole the smokes.