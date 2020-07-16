Bizarre reveal for Tyson’s next challenge

Boxing legend Mike Tyson’s life has always been far from ordinary but his latest confirmed fight has more than taken the cake.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson’s life has always been far from ordinary but his latest confirmed fight has more than taken the cake.

"Live every week like it's Shark Week." That is a quote from the character Tracy Jordan on "30 Rock." But it also applies to Mike Tyson and his latest opponent in the ring.

The former boxer will glove up for a match with America's favourite fish in a new special on the Discovery Channel, "Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble On the Reef," which will air Aug. 9 during the network's famed Shark Week.

Watch ESPN Ringside Classic Boxing on-demand on KAYO. Louis v Marciano, Ali v Liston, Tyson v Douglas and more. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

The face-tatted Tyson will "square off" against a shark "in the name of research," reports Entertainment Weekly. No sharks were harmed while making the show, and it is not explicitly clear how Tyson and the aquatic animal will interact.

"I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life," the heavyweight champ said in a statement. "I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old."

Apparently the experience was spiritual for him.

Mike Tyson is preparing to fight a shark

"I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life's mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God," he said.

Legendary boxing mike man Mike Buffer will be the announcer for the special.

"Someone's going to get bit," says Tyson, smiling into the camera in a promo.

The Discovery Channel's Shark week takes place between August 9 and 16.

It comes after months of the former heavyweight champ putting in intense workouts and showing he's still got what made him the "Baddest Man on the Planet".

Despite being 54, Tyson has been teasing a comeback to the sport that made him famous over the last few months, sharing videos of his intense training and speculation that another fight was forthcoming.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and was republished with permission.

Originally published as Bizarre reveal for Tyson's next challenge