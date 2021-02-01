Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Harry and Meghan's big post-royals mistake
Celebrity

Bitter reaction to Meghan name change

by Ben Griffiths, The Sun
1st Feb 2021 5:56 AM

Harry and Meghan secretly erased her first names from son Archie's birth papers.

"Rachel Meghan" was taken out to leave just "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex".

The unprecedented move could be seen as a snub to the Cambridges who have included Kate's names on her children's certificates.

It may also be viewed as Harry aligning his wife with mum Di, who always used "Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales".

Archie was born on May 6, 2019, and his birth was registered on May 17.

The typed section in this extract from Archie's birth certificate confirms that Meghan has taken the unprecedented action of removing her first names
The typed section in this extract from Archie's birth certificate confirms that Meghan has taken the unprecedented action of removing her first names

The change was made on June 5 amid rumours of a growing rift between Harry, brother William and their partners.

Days later, the Sussexes walked away from the Fab Four's joint charity.

Within months they quit royal life.

The Queen's ex-press secretary Dickie Arbiter said: "Maybe this was an early part of their plan."

Lady Colin Campbell, who spotted the amendment, said: "It is extraordinary and raises all kinds of questions about what the Sussexes were thinking."

 

Expert Ingrid Seward said: "For a royal to change a birth certificate is unprecedented but to remove forenames is remarkable.

"Perhaps this is another sign they were desperate to do something different to the Cambridges."

Harry and Meghan were approached for comment.

This article originally appeared The Sun and has been republished with permission

Originally published as Bitter reaction to Meghan name change

More Stories

Show More
archie editors picks meghan and harry meghan markle royal family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cashed, trashed ‘brats’ rocking Byron Bay

        Cashed, trashed ‘brats’ rocking Byron Bay

        Travel Byron Bay locals are sledging Insta stars as “brats” and “f**kwits” – and James Weir gets tangled in the toxic mess where influencers are named and shamed.

        Alleged malicious damage sees young teen refused bail

        Premium Content Alleged malicious damage sees young teen refused bail

        News A 13-year-old boy has been arrested regarding alleged malicious damage to...

        'TOUGH GIG': Mayor dealt with fires, floods and finances

        Premium Content 'TOUGH GIG': Mayor dealt with fires, floods and finances

        News After 12 years on council, Sunday was Isaac Smith’s last day

        Teen allegedly punched firey, police after crashing car

        Premium Content Teen allegedly punched firey, police after crashing car

        News A 16-year-old boy will face court after the incident