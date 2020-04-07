Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
George Pell
George Pell
Crime

Bishop says Pell ruling ends 'uncertainty'

by Megan Neil
7th Apr 2020 12:10 PM

A Victorian bishop says he hopes the High Court decision to overturn Cardinal George Pell's child sexual abuse convictions will mark the end of a distressing process.

Bishop of Ballarat Paul Bird said the case had divided opinions in legal circles and the general community, and particularly in his diocese because of Cardinal Pell's early connections there.

"Now that the highest court in the land has given a judgement, I hope this will bring some sense of resolution to all those affected by the proceedings," Bishop Bird said on Tuesday.

Originally published as Bishop says Pell ruling ends 'uncertainty'

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks george pell sex abuse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCAL 'HOT SPOT': Anyone with flu symptoms should get tested

        premium_icon LOCAL 'HOT SPOT': Anyone with flu symptoms should get tested

        News NSW Health has expanded its coronavirus testing to 13 hot spots in a bid to curb the rise of mystery community transmissions.

        Chance to buy prints of your favourite artist on stage

        premium_icon Chance to buy prints of your favourite artist on stage

        News MUSIC photographers lost gigs, but opened their collections to fans.

        COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        premium_icon COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        Health Many Australians are still confused by COVID-19

        Dozens of healthcare staff recruited in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Dozens of healthcare staff recruited in Northern NSW

        News Students, retired health workers join the ranks in COVID-19 battle