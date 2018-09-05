Cinema popcorn ‘crawling with cockroaches’

Cockroaches were discovered in a Brisbane couple's popcorn at Morayfield Birch Carroll and Coyle cinemas. Photo: Shaun Walsh

Cockroaches were discovered in a Brisbane couple's popcorn at Morayfield Birch Carroll and Coyle cinemas. Photo: Shaun Walsh

HIT comedy Crazy Rich Asians turned out to be a real-life horror film for a young couple who allegedly discovered the movement in their popcorn was a "dirty, great big" cockroach.

Shaun Walsh and his partner Caitlin Rose were in the middle of enjoying the runaway success comedy at Birch Carroll and Coyle's cinema complex at Morayfield on Saturday night when things went awry.

Mr Walsh said Ms Rose was eating the treat when the movie started and about half an hour later placed the container on the seat next to her.

When she went to retrieve more popcorn, some 20 minutes later, she heard "movement" in the popcorn.

"She jumped up and screamed a little bit and then jumped across me," Mr Walsh told The Courier-Mail.

"I didn't believe her at the start, so I turned my light on and here's this dirty great big cockroach.

Cockroaches were discovered in a Brisbane couple's popcorn at Morayfield Birch Carroll and Coyle cinemas. Photo: Shaun Walsh

"We didn't want to make a scene in the movie so we moved down a few rows."

After the movie finished and the lights came on, Mr Walsh and his partner claim they returned to their original seats to discover not one, but more than half a dozen cockroaches crawling across the popcorn.

"After the movie I went back up there to take another photo and there was more of them," he said.

Mr Walsh said he approached management before he exited the complex and showed them the photos of the cockroach-infested popcorn.

He was offered four free movie tickets, but no refund for his purchases.

He said following a conversation with cinema management a couple of days later, he posted the photos and his experience because of concerns over health issues.

Shaun Walsh and Caitlin Rose claim they found cockroaches in their popcorn at Birch Carroll and Coyle cinemas, Morayfield. Photo: Supplied

"If there was one cockroach in the popcorn fine, a couple of movie tickets and I'd be on my way," he said.

"The only reason it took time to post it on social media was to see what the cinema company was going to do.

"Due to the lack of communication and care, I needed to make the public aware of the health issues at the cinema.

"They need to clean it up and people need to know it's a health hazard."

A Birch Carroll and Coyle spokesman said the alleged incident was the only one they are aware of and the cinema chain questioned the type of cockroaches allegedly in the popcorn.

He said they had stringent pest control measures and there was no evidence of pests at the site.

"Management at BCC Morayfield are aware of the incident regarding the alleged discovery of pests within one box of popcorn," he said.

"We've also taken extra precaution and had additional fumigation experts attend the site again today," he said.

"Today's assessment also demonstrated no evidence of any pests at this site. In addition, our fumigation experts believe the alleged pests are not reflective of the climate or geography at this time.'

He said no other patrons had complained and they had not received any feedback from any other customers relating to pests, either since the incident allegedly occurred or beforehand.

"We have been in regular contact with the customer as we take this situation seriously, and can confirm as endorsed by our fumigation experts, there are no pest issues at this site."