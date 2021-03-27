Bindi Irwin welcomes baby girl

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have welcomed a baby girl, who they've named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

The wildlife warrior couple shared the news on Instagram today, including a sweet tribute to Bindi's late father Steve Irwin and other family members. They also revealed the baby had arrived on the "perfect day" - their first wedding anniversary, which fell on Thursday.

Posting a photo with their tiny bundle of joy, Bindi, 22, wrote: "Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell."

She said the child was "the most beautiful light", explaining that Grace was named after her great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s.



"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," added Bindi, saying the new arrival "already has such a kind soul just like her dad".

"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl," she added. "She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Chandler, 24, shared the same photo on his Instagram account, writing: "Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life. You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home."

The couple revealed they were expecting in August last year and have been happily sharing updates as Bindi's due date crept closer.

In a candid interview in February, Bindi touched on the inspiration behind their baby's name.

Speaking to The Bump, Bindi revealed they looked to hers and Chandler's ancestry for ideas on what to name their little "wildlife warrior princess".

"We are waiting to meet her before we decide on a name. We want to hold her and make sure the name that we choose fits her perfectly," she shared.

"We have been looking through family history on both my side and Chandler's side for family name inspiration. Once she arrives I think we'll know exactly what to name her."

Bindi also let fans in on the sweet nickname she had for their bub.



"My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior'. Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place," she said.

The new mum had earlier provided followers a glimpse of their daughter's nursery, filled with pink decor and delicate wildlife illustrations on the wall.

Throughout her pregnancy, Bindi shared several posts in tribute of her late dad, who died in 2006 when Bindi was just eight.

In honour of his birthday on February 22, she took to Instagram to share a touching family photo.

"My dad and grandmother share a birthday. I'm thankful for every moment we got together," Bindi captioned a snap of her as a baby being held by her grandma as Steve looked on.

"Their love will live in my heart forever."

Just a month earlier, Bindi delighted fans with a third trimester photo comparison throwing back to her mum Terri's pregnancy with little brother Robert in a photo featuring then-expecting father Steve.

"Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love," Bindi captioned two photos today, showing her and her mum Terri both at about the same stage of pregnancy.

Irwin was engaged to Powell in July 2019 after he proposed on her 21st birthday at her favourite location in Australia Zoo.

The former Dancing With The Stars contestant posted the happy news on Instagram, sharing a photo of her engagement ring to her 4.4 million followers.

"July 24th 2019. On my birthday I said 'yes' and 'forever' to the love of my life," she captioned a photo of the couple.

The loved-up pair then tied the knot on March 25, 2020, amid ever-changing coronavirus restrictions.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Bindi revealed that her younger brother, Robert, had walked her down the aisle and that they'd "lit a candle" in honour of her late father, Steve.

"We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend," the happy bride wrote alongside a picture of herself kissing Chandler.

A few months later, Bindi and Chandler posed with a tiny khaki T-shirt to reveal their exciting baby news on Instagram.

"It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," Bindi told her followers.

"We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us.

"Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes and prayers to our little sweetheart. Love and light."

