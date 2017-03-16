News

Billinudgel knows the drill with flooding

Marc Stapelberg
| 16th Mar 2017 6:26 AM
WATCHING: Billinudgel General Store co-owner Jim Hedditch was worried about the weather predicted for the rest of the week.
WATCHING: Billinudgel General Store co-owner Jim Hedditch was worried about the weather predicted for the rest of the week. Marc Stapelberg

MOST locals know that when heavy rain hits the region there is one place to look first before any other for signs of flooding.

Billinudgel saw flooding in June last year when water levels peaked near 3.8m.

All eyes were on Billinudgel this morning when Goonengerry, southwest of Mullumbimby, was reported as having 156 mm in 3 hours.

Co-owner Jim Hedditch has lived in the area for more than 30 years and seen it all before including last year when 30cm of water entered the store.

Mr Hedditch said people usually come down the main street to look at the flood waters as the water approaches from near The Pocket.

Mr Hedditch is optimistic that the heavy rain won't turn into a full flood.

"At the moment everything is ok and we are keeping an eye on the radar and weather forecast coming,” he said.

"At this stage we are not too concerned but if we do get this sort of rain for the next week or so, which they are predicting, things could start to escalate and we will have to look at evacuating the shop.

"We have some good friends at Beyond Byron Removals and they lend us a hand when it is needed.

"We pull a truck out the front and basically everything we can lift or carry goes into the truck and we take it to higher ground."

Mr Hedditch said he had been watching the creeks very carefully and had not seen water down the main street or along New Brighton road yet.

He said after the previous year's flood they quickly cleaned out any water and got the store looking good for customers.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  flooding heavy rain northern rivers weather rain

