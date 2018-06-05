Menu
Login
The new City Free From Porn electronic billboards.
The new City Free From Porn electronic billboards. Contributed
Offbeat

Billboards linking porn to human trafficking erected in CBD

24th Sep 2018 7:43 AM | Updated: 8:50 AM

TOOWOOMBA'S anti-porn campaign has erected its fourth billboard campaign in the Garden City's CBD.

The billboards are placed on one of the electronic signs on the corner of Margaret St and Ruthven St.

"We chose to focus one billboard on porn and human trafficking," a spokesperson for the City Free From Porn campaign said.

The new billboard.
The new billboard. Contributed

The group said there was a link between porn and human trafficking.

A second billboard alleges two in three Toowoomba residents "agree porn is having a negative impact on society" and a third states "real people need real love".

anti-porn city church city free from porn editors picks porn theocracy
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    PM criticises Byron Bay's Australia Day change

    PM criticises Byron Bay's Australia Day change

    Council News "INDULGENT self-loathing does not make Australia stronger," he said.

    • 24th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
    Local architects up for awards

    Local architects up for awards

    News Byron architects punch above their weight

    'It's laughable': Eliminated Byron bachelorette hits back

    'It's laughable': Eliminated Byron bachelorette hits back

    News Jamie-Lee on life after The Bachelor, her relationship with Brooke.

    Local Partners