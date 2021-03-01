Bikie snitches ‘key’ to solving dad’s highway murder

The family of a young Gold Coast dad gunned down in a suspected road rage attack 12 years ago will today make a fresh plea for information as police reveal outlaw bikies and crime gangs were believed to be behind his killings.

Omega Ruston, 32, was shot dead next a bus stop near a McDonald's restaurant on the Gold Coast Highway at Burleigh Heads on Australia Day in 2009.

He had been travelling south in his white 2001 Holden Rodeo ute with two friends when he pulled over on the highway near the intersection with 5th Ave following a traffic incident with a second vehicle.

Omega Ruston

He one of his passengers exited the ute, as the second vehicle, a small maroon four-door sedan was seen stopping behind his vehicle before driving forward.

Two shots were fired from the rear passenger side window of the maroon sedan, with one shot fatally striking Omega in the abdomen.

Witnesses reported seeing three men of Middle Eastern appearance in the maroon vehicle, with the rear passenger seen holding a black semiautomatic style pistol. The maroon vehicle was seen travelling south along the highway following the shooting.

Investigators from the Homicide Cold Case Investigation Team and Gold Coast CIB launched a full review into the unsolved homicide investigation last year.

Police say new witnesses in New South Wales, Queensland and elsewhere have been identified or have come forward providing crucial evidence relating to Mr Ruston's shooting death.

"Police will continue to canvas previously identified witnesses to provide much-needed closure to Omega's family and bring those responsible to justice," a spokesman said.

Omega Ruston and his partner Courtney Kete.

Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn from the Gold Coast CIB said significant forensic breakthroughs have been made in terms of DNA, fingerprint and ballistics evidence.

Modern investigative methodologies have also assisted police to better interpret historical phone data.

"Police believe the persons directly involved in the shooting death of Omega were linked to the Gold Coast and Sydney chapters of organised crime syndicates and outlaw motorcycle gangs," Detective Ahearn said.

The scene of Omega Ruston’s murder in Burleigh Heads.

"Police believe that immediately after the shooting death, others with links to Gold Coast and Sydney chapters of these gangs provided assistance to the persons of interest.

"These persons are being investigated as accessories after the fact to murder, which is also a life imprisonment offence in Queensland.

"We are aware relationships and loyalties in these gangs change, so we are encouraging those people with information to come forward now as this may be your last chance at redemption.

"This was a horrific crime, committed on a busy road with potentially many people nearby given the Australia Day public holiday so we are further encouraging anyone in the area at the time with even the seemingly smallest piece of information to contact us."

Originally published as Bikie snitches 'key' to solving dad's highway murder