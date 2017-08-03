Bike riders, please be safe on our roads

Cycle commuters around Byron Bay are a common sight, but are they being safe?

A NEAR miss with a young cyclist on my way to work last week, prompted me to do a bit of a call out on social media regarding the safety of bike riders and sanity of car drivers.

I wasn't prepared for the feedback that I received and not just from car drivers, but other cyclists who agreed with my concerns.

I had written three basic rules bike riders should be aware of to make sure they get from A to B in one piece.

1. Please wear helmets. The last time I checked it was a legal requirement and in the case of car meets bike, it may save you from permanent brain damage.

2. Watch where you are cycling. If you are coming up to a roundabout, just like cars, give way and look around you.

3. If you must play music while cycling, have at least one earphone out so you can be mindfully in the present and aware of what is near you.

Others on our Facebook page came up with a few extra ideas too.

Jay Carney

We do need to step up and start being aware of our surroundings especially around cars and potholed roads.

Flashing lights front and back seem to help a lot.

Lulla Russell

A flashing light and a rear vision mirror are also good additions for safe cycling.

Leonie Dickinson

Please use lights at night and not wear dark clothing. Nearly collected a few cyclists between Suffolk and Byron cos I can't see you!

Carol Bradshaw

My nephew was killed on his bike after being hit while cycling along a footpath with no helmet . the car was reversing out of a driveway and knocked him into traffic . helmets and no headphones .... Really important !

Joe Dawson

I'd love to suggest using bike paths where available as well. I've seen cars go around cyclists on fairly narrow bridges, like in Bruns where there is an excellent path available behind a barrier, and it has been incredibly dangerous.

Paul Connell

I have asked the police on numerous occasions if it illegal to ride on footpaths and they have said yes. Unfortunately not a priority. What about us pedestrians?

Road rules for cyclists

stop at red lights or stop signs, give way as indicated by road signs and give hand signals when changing direction

a bicycle is considered a vehicle and has the same road rules as other vehicles.

bicycle rider on roads and road-related areas must wear an approved bicycle helmet securely fitted and fastened.

Cyclists on roundabouts are allowed to turn right from the left-hand lane. When passing each exit, cyclists must give way to any vehicle leaving the roundabout.

Cyclists are allowed to ride on footpaths where indicated by signs.

Source: Transport NSW