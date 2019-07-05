Biggest quake in decades rocks California

The most powerful earthquake to strike southern California in decades has rattled the region with buildings rocking back and forth in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The quake measured with a magnitude of 6.4 struck this morning near the town of Ridgecrest, California, about 240 kilometres northeast of Los Angeles.

There have been reports of minor cracks in bujildings, power lines down, broken water mains, rock slides and fires in some areas.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the quake, which struck shortly after 1pm EST Thursday.

The quake was the largest in Southern California since the 7.1 Hector Mine quake struck the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base in 1999. The National Weather Service tweeted that the earthquake was felt in Las Vegas, adding, "so far no significant damage reports."

Mark Leach, an engineer who lives in LA, was in his garage about to drive to a July 4 barbecue in Los Angeles when the shaking started. He told the LA Times that it "felt like it went on for 30 seconds".

"About halfway through it I dashed out into the road completely freaking out," he said. "You can see some cracking in the seams of the drywall and stuff was knocked off the shelves - books and CDs and stuff."

USGS has updated the Magnitude of the earthquake to a 6.4 located 60 miles NW of Barstow, CA. Lots of people around the region felt it, but so far no significant damage reports. Many aftershocks still occurring near the epicenter. #nvwx #azwx #cawx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 4, 2019

#Earthquake (Update): #SBCoFD cont rapid survey of the NW communities of our county. Mult buildings with minor cracks; broken water mains; power lines down; rock slides on certain roads. No injuries/fires. Addl engine companies and #USAR HeavyRescue 305 moving to the area. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 4, 2019

In Lancaster, one Twitter user reported people fleeing a movie theater.

"Felt like we were on a turntable," user Rudio87 wrote.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay tweeted, "Been living in Los Angeles all my life. That was the longest earthquake I've ever experienced. Not jerky. Smooth and rolling. But it was loooong. It was so long I thought for the first time ever "Is this the big one?" Damn. Respect Mother Nature. She's the boss."

Been fully briefed on earthquake in Southern California. All seems to be very much under control! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2019

United States Geological Survey geophysicist Paul Caruso said the quake was "widely felt".

"But we don't expect any significant damage," he said.

The epicentre was located in a remote desert area in the Seares Valley, Southern California, according to the United States Geological Survey.

My dads liquor store in Ridgecrest (11 miles from the earthquake) 🥴 pic.twitter.com/4RC0mY3eha — Zomo (@zomo_abd) July 4, 2019

What happens to a pool when an #earthquake hits. pic.twitter.com/UU1YEvOcuq — Daniel Beyer (@danbeyeronfox) July 4, 2019

At least four large aftershocks have been recorded, measuring 4.7, 3.5, 3.8 and 4.2 magnitude, officials said. The USGS reports more than 20 aftershocks have hit following the initial quake.

People from the desert to the Pacific coast in Southern California reported feeling it, with buildings in Los Angeles even shaking for several seconds.

Been living in Los Angeles all my life. That was the longest earthquake I’ve ever experienced. Not jerky. Smooth and rolling. But it was loooong. It was so long I thought for the first time ever “Is this the big one?” Damn. Respect Mother Nature. She’s the boss. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 4, 2019

Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones, California's foremost earthquake expert, told reporters in Pasadena to anticipate more shaking as Americans celebrate the Fourth of July.

"We should be expecting lots of aftershocks," Jones said.

Tsunami Info Stmt: M6.5 055mi NW Barstow, California 1034PDT Jul 4: Tsunami NOT expected; CA,OR,WA,BC,and AK



#NTWC — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 4, 2019

She estimated that there was a "greater than 50-50" chance of an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 or more Thursday afternoon.

The Kern County Fire Department was responding to "nearly 2 dozen incidents ranging from medical assistance to structure fires in and around the city of Ridgecrest," according to the department's Twitter account.

